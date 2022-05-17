Petition to expel Maties 'urinator' amasses nearly 30 000 signatures

Durban - More than 28 000 people have signed a petition to have a Stellenbosch University student expelled. Theuns du Toit is accused of urinating on a fellow student's textbooks, desk and laptop at the weekend. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The clip shows Du Toit reportedly urinating on Babalo Ndwayana’s items.

On Monday, SU said it had taken action against the student. "The alleged perpetrator was suspended from the University today. A further swift but detailed investigation will determine the final outcomes. Expulsion and/or criminal charges are not excluded from the possible available options, based on the investigation’s findings," SU said in a statement. The petition condemns Du Toit's alleged actions.

"This action is a blatant violation of the victim's human rights, as is protected by the Constitution of South Africa. Du Toit has been suspended from the University, but this is not justified consequence for his actions. He has violated another student’s human dignity, and needs to be removed from the University," it states. The Weekend Argus reported that Babalo Ndwayana has decided not to lay charges against Du Toit. According to Mkuseli Kaduka, Ndwayana's father, Ndwayana feels sorry for Du Toit and believed a prolonged court case will make him lose focus on his studies.

Kaduka added that he is considering instituting charges on his son’s behalf. Meanwhile, the Higher Education Committee has condemned the incident. "The committee calls upon the university to conclude its investigation of the incident with speed and make its findings public to reassure the country that it strives for an inclusive student community. Justice must prevail for the affected student and the committee charges the university to ensure that they receive the mental health care they need, considering the loathsome ordeal they experienced," said chairperson, Nompendulo Mkhatshwa.

The committee called upon the management of the University of Stellenbosch, the SRC and the student community to forge alliances to build a non-racial and inclusive institution. The committee will be engaging with the university leadership and the Department of Higher Education and Training on this matter. IOL