PICS: From splits to gravity-defying jumps, here’s the latest from UKZN’s graduations

Durban - Everyone knows how lit graduation ceremonies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal can get. Known for their glamour mixed with pomp, pageantry and memorable celebrations, the iconic in-person UKZN graduation ceremonies made a comeback. The news of UKZN returning to hosting the in-person graduation ceremonies came as a welcome announcement to thousands of 2022 graduands.

This is the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 that UKZN hosted in-person graduation ceremonies as these were replaced with virtual ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions at the time. In 2018, Chrysantha Palan, turned heads when she sauntered across the stage. Palan graduated in Honours in Media and Cultural Studies, while her brother Kreesan graduated with his Masters in Geology. The fashionista sister chose to pursue her postgraduate degree because she wanted to merge creativity with academia.

"I’m very passionate about fashion and the creativity behind it. I saw the opportunity to bridge a gap and I just couldn’t miss it."

This year it was Nbuhle Myeni who flexed her skills on stage at her graduation ceremony held at Westville's campus. Picture: Abhi Indrarajan

Excited graduate, Mkhwanazi Mqondisi, performed a traditional dance on stage before receiving his degree certificate in Further Education and Training. Picture: Abhi Indrarajan

Another one showing off his dancing skills was Sfiso Buthelezi who graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree. The excited graduate made his way onstage, dancing with joy as he was capped. Buthelezi says he is confident that he will excel as a teacher and make a difference to the lives of learners. Picture: Abhi Indrarajan

Picture: Abhi Indrarajan UKZN is planning to host a celebration for the 2020 and 2021 graduates in the latter half of the year. Holding this event during the latter part of the year will ensure that there is enough time to plan what promises to be a bigger and never-seen-before celebration. "We are excited that we are going back to in-person graduation ceremonies. A graduation ceremony is a crowning moment in any student's academic life, so we understand the importance that the ceremonies have to our graduands and their families," said UKZN's executive director for corporate relations, Normah Zondo.