Poet Gcina Mhlophe launches wordless story books in partnership with early learning non-profit SmartStart

Early learning non-profit SmartStart partnered with author, playwright and poet Gcina Mhlophe to launch their new wordless story books on International Literacy Day, which is celebrated around the world on September 8. With only 2% of published children’s books in South Africa printed in local vernacular languages, the wordless books will enable story sharing in mother-tongue languages; this is critical for successful early learning and literacy development.

“Parents often don’t realise the value of story sharing, or even just talking with their child. This is one of the simplest and most effective ways to help children develop language skills, expose them to new ideas, and – most importantly – build their love for learning. Storytelling is a huge part of our South African heritage, and is especially powerful as shared experience with a caregiver,” Mhlophe said. She has been writing and performing on stage and screen for over 20 years. Held at the John Jangaiso Early Childhood Development Centre in Devon, Gauteng, the launch event was attended by a representative from the Gauteng Department of Education, who spoke to families from Impumelelo about the importance of literacy when it comes to academic readiness.

As part of the event, Mhlophe took children from the community on a story sharing adventure, demonstrating the potential of the books to build literacy skills in any language. “By not having words, these storybooks have the power to transcend critical story sharing barriers. These include a general lack of printed stories, affordability of traditional storybooks, and low levels of literacy amongst some parents and caregivers,” said Naomi Koatla, SmartStart Gauteng branch manager. Developed as part of SmartStart’s early learning curriculum, the wordless books are printed onto a single A4 page, folded up into a booklet that is easy to transport and use in any setting. Each book includes illustrations in authentic and recognisable South African contexts, and is accompanied by an activity sheet that is translated into all 11 official languages.

“One of South Africa’s biggest challenges is the large proportion of children who cannot read for meaning. Without a strong foundation in early literacy learning before primary school, children are not equipped to read and write, and often struggle to achieve their academic potential. The aim of our wordless storybooks is to help build important literacy skills for children aged three to five years old. This can include vocabulary, speaking and listening, understanding print, and develop a love for reading and books,” says Koatla. As a resource, the wordless books promote playful learning interaction between parents and children, and enable the continued development of language and literacy skills at home. These books are designed to encourage curiosity, talking and emotional connection as children and adults share stories together. On a national scale, this project aims to address South Africa’s high rates of illiteracy in the long-term.

