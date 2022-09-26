Pretoria high school principal found dead

Pretoria – The body of a 56-year-old school principal was found dumped in Winterveldt, Pretoria, on Sunday, the Gauteng Education Department said on Monday.

This is the third violent incident involving an educator this month. A week ago a deputy principal was stabbed by a learner at a school in Alexandra. Another deputy principal’s car was allegedly damaged by a learner in Pietermaritzburg, in KZN.