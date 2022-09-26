Pretoria high school principal found dead

Pretoria – The body of a 56-year-old school principal was found dumped in Winterveldt, Pretoria, on Sunday, the Gauteng Education Department said on Monday.
This is the third violent incident involving an educator this month. A week ago a deputy principal was stabbed by a learner at a school in Alexandra. Another deputy principal’s car was allegedly damaged by a learner in Pietermaritzburg, in KZN.
Moses Kadiege was the principal of HL Setlalentoa Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria. The department said Kadiege had apparently left his home in Brits to visit friends on Saturday.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed sadness at the principal’s death and offered condolences to the school community and his family.
The department said police were investigating.
It said Lesufi would visit the school and the principal’s family today.
