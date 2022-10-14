Primary school pupil, aged 12, dies at own hand shortly after being given counselling

A Grade 7 pupil from Avanté Primary School in Randfontein died shortly after leaving a counselling session at the school on Thursday. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the family of the 12-year-old boy yesterday.

It is alleged the young child committed suicide. The incident is said to have taken place after counselling sessions with the learner at school, emanating from concerns over his well-being. The department said concerns were raised about the boy before the September recess after which he started receiving counselling sessions at the school. According to a statement by the Gauteng Department of Education, the psychosocial unit partnered with non-governmental organisation Vuka Ukhanye and other local support systems to individually debrief and counsel learners.

The NGOs, along with the department, will also facilitate loss group internalisation and help learners externalise their thoughts or concerns. “We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family, and school community at large, for their loss. As the department, we are shattered by this incident. “We call upon learners who may be experiencing personal difficulties to reach out to our support systems that are readily available at their schools,” said Chiloane.

