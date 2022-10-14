Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, October 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Primary school pupil, aged 12, dies at own hand shortly after being given counselling

Flowers an expression of sorrow after primary school pupil dies at own hand. l HENK KRUGER/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Flowers an expression of sorrow after primary school pupil dies at own hand. l HENK KRUGER/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Published 42m ago

Share

A Grade 7 pupil from Avanté Primary School in Randfontein died shortly after leaving a counselling session at the school on Thursday.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the family of the 12-year-old boy yesterday.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged the young child committed suicide. The incident is said to have taken place after counselling sessions with the learner at school, emanating from concerns over his well-being.

The department said concerns were raised about the boy before the September recess after which he started receiving counselling sessions at the school.

According to a statement by the Gauteng Department of Education, the psychosocial unit partnered with non-governmental organisation Vuka Ukhanye and other local support systems to individually debrief and counsel learners.

More on this

The NGOs, along with the department, will also facilitate loss group internalisation and help learners externalise their thoughts or concerns.

“We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family, and school community at large, for their loss. As the department, we are shattered by this incident.

“We call upon learners who may be experiencing personal difficulties to reach out to our support systems that are readily available at their schools,” said Chiloane.

Story continues below Advertisement

EDUCATION

Related Topics:

educationschoolmental health and disorderselementary schoolsDepartment of Basic EducationJohannesburg GautengschoolsBasic EducationHealth Welfare

Share