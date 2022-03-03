Prof Jansen to SA school leaders: We can learn from Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

“My colleagues, I challenge you today. Is your leadership present, spiritual, emotional, selfless and sacrificial?” This was the question posed by eminent professor, prolific writer and well-known public speaker, Professor Jonathan Jansen.

He continued: “In light of the recent invasion of Ukraine, what can we, school leaders, learn from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership during this time?” Jansen spoke at the much-anticipated School Leadership Forum organised by top ranked non-profit organbisation, Symphonia for South Africa (SSA), and generously sponsored by loyalty rewards programme, MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet. School Leadership Forums are designed to offer knowledge and skills on education and leadership-related matters to principals, school management teams, school governing bodies and teachers. This instalment saw the Distinguished Professor of Education at Stellenbosch University explore why “present“ leadership is important in the school context.

Unpacking the qualities of President Zelenskyy’s leadership, Professor Jansen said he has shown great physical, spiritual and emotional leadership – he literally stands with his people in this crisis his country faces. “In a school context, this is especially relevant. It is important to have a physical presence as a school leader,” said Professor Jansen. He said a strong spiritual presence is also impactful because it ensures that the productivity of your school continues to grow even when you’re not physically there.

“Having an emotional presence cannot be underestimated. This can be done simply by being alert to the needs of others, walking about your school during lessons and connecting with teachers and learners,” Jansen added. Professor Jansen emphasised the need for school leaders to demonstrate political leadership, that is, leadership that has the ability to influence with a positive goal in mind. “Referring to Zelenskyy’s leadership, he displays political leadership not just of his party, but political leadership of his people. School leaders with a political presence are able to create space for a constructive discourse community, and are conscious of the need for inclusivity. This gives everyone an idea of what the school is all about, what it stands for,” Jansen said.

Touching on the qualities of selflessness and sacrifice as a leader, Professor Jansen mentioned that President Zelenskyy is an exemplar of both. “Truly selfless and sacrificial leadership leaves a leader emotionally and spiritually ’poorer’ in a sense. These leaders give of themselves to a great extent, as they serve their schools, communities or countries,” Jansen said. Wrapping up the conversation, Professor Jansen provided his thoughts on how every individual, regardless of race, culture or stature can ’scale’ conscious, present leadership.