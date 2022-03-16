Providing hope for South Africa's unemployed youth and women

At this time of the year, we often have many job seekers, who for a variety of reasons are unable to continue onto tertiary education, and are forced to enter the labour market. Here, it is vital that they know that there are NPOs and Corporates that are working tirelessly to provide them with digitally-enabled job opportunities that don't require a formal qualification or prior work experience. “The drivers of local youth unemployment are well known: beyond a lack of job opportunities, there is a skills gap that has become apparent, be it among school leavers, or those that have completed their graduation,” says Careerbox Managing Director, Lizelle Strydom.

She says with the growth in the digital economy, there is also a growing skills mismatch between what is being learnt, and what is required for the multiple new technology-enabled roles that are emerging. It is clear that a deliberate intervention is needed to bridge this skills gap, and to better prepare for the jobs of the future. “The responsibility for making this a reality needs to be shared - by our education system, corporates, non-profit organisations, and the students themselves. Starting at school level, more needs to be done to ensure that young people are given more guidance, exposure to the future world of work, and even have teachers that they can look up to as role models,” she says. Corporates need to look at putting measures in place to lower the barrier to entry for young people, even if these actions don’t directly lead to employment at the time. This can be as simple as providing youth with online training, or even just lowering requirements such as credit checks for entry-level positions.

A more direct impact can be made through enacting recruitment policies that call for employing disadvantaged young people in the workforce. Here, NPOs such as CareerBox are actively seeking local and international partners determined to change the socio-economic climate of Africa’s youth. The organisation helps reduce the risk for corporates by identifying and recruiting underprivileged yet talented youth, and then placing them in its demand-led Work Readiness Programme that is designed to equip them with the abilities needed to be successful in their workplace. Beyond just matriculants, CareerBox also trains and places school leavers who have a minimum Grade 11 qualification, and no prior work experience.

For their part, the youth need to show commitment and the drive to continue developing themselves, and to find jobs that are available to them. They have to be ambitious and set goals and targets for themselves. They also have to know that they might not always get the job or the job that they want. This attitude is critical in helping them overcome disappointments, and still take full advantage of the opportunities that are presented. It also helps organisations such as CareerBox identify the right individuals - rough diamonds - and look at what specific skills they need to be equipped with in order to match the requirements of the job on offer from their corporate partners. Over the past two months, CareerBox has trained and placed over 2 000 youth and women in sustainable jobs with corporate partners, taking the total since inception to over 42 000 youth trained.

Beyond just providing these young people with a job, though, the intention is to look at career development and progression, with development programmes that are designed to continue the learning process from the onset, and getting youth and women to invest in themselves. While this goes hand-in-hand with the compliance requirements around skills and internal training spend, corporates need to ensure that this is more than just a tick box exercise. In fact, studies have shown that investing in the development of their young people will result in employees who are highly motivated and less likely to leave; that it is possible to do good and make money at the same time.

