PSA at loggerheads with the Department of Education over pit toilets

With more than 5 000 pit toilets still in use at some public schools across the country, the Public Servants Association (PSA) has accused the Department of Basic Education (DBE) of lacking urgency to eradicate pit toilets at rural public schools. According to PSA, thousands of learners at rural schools continue to suffer and experience hardship without proper sanitation facilities.

"Pit toilets at schools are a violation of the right to access quality education as well as to the human right to dignity, safety, and the right to life," the PSA said. The DBE's regulations relating to uniform minimum norms and standards on public school infrastructure published in 2013 states that all schools have to be provided with proper sanitation facilities. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga early this week said there were still schools where pupils were subjected to inappropriate sanitation.

She also said the department was hard at work to ensure the matter was dealt with urgently. "The Minister of Basic Education postponed and committed that pit toilets would be eradicated by the end of 2022. The minister, however, recently reported there are still more schools that use pit latrines. It cannot be condoned that the government shifts its targets to address a glaring human rights violation," the PSA said. Following the recent recovery of Langalam Viki's body in a hole behind a latrine, the PSA said it was clear the Department was not concerned about the safety of pupils, teachers, and support staff at schools.

"Urgent interventions are required to improve school infrastructure in support of a conducive teaching and learning environment,“ it said. KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo remain the highest provinces where learners are subjected to inappropriate sanitation. The PSA ordered the department to prioritise budget allocation towards the urgent eradication of pit latrines by the end of 2023.