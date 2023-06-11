Public Servants Association welcomes closure of Limpopo education circuits over poor working conditions

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the labour inspector’s decision to close the Mogoshi and Moletjie circuit offices in Limpopo after an internal inspection revealed that employees had been working under poor conditions and management. This comes after employees who had been working at these circuits complained about their lack of safety and water and proper sanitation in the building.

Following an inspection, exposed electrical cables, water and sanitation, leaking roof and objects falling from the broken ceiling were defaults that were found. The offices are under the Department of Education in the Capricorn District. According to PSA, the inspector issued three prohibition notices to the employer for allowing employees to work on premises with exposed electrical cables, an environment without water and with all toilets being out of order, and also an environment with a leaking roof and objects falling from the broken ceiling.

PSA said it supported the decision to close offices until the required repairs and upgrades have been completed to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. “It is unacceptable for employees to work in a facility that lacks basic amenities such as running water and proper sanitation,” it said. “The PSA believes that all workers have the right to a safe and healthy working environment and will continue to advocate for improved working conditions for public servants.

“The closure of the offices could, however, have been avoided had the department dealt with the problems timeously or sought measures to prevent the situation,” the association said. The PSA urged the education department to prioritise the repairs and upgrades as employees’ health and safety should never be compromised in pursuit of service delivery. It further urged the department to ensure that alternative measures, such as water tanks, are put in place to address the current water shortage and ensure that employees’ safety is not compromised.