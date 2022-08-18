Public Service Association welcomes Nzimande’s decision to fire Coastal TVET administrator

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the decision by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande for taking its recommendation to end the contract of the administrator of the Coastal TVET College in Durban. The PSA, representing members at the Coastal TVET College in KwaZulu-Natal, said that the college “collapsed” under Ndoda Biyela – who was appointed as administrator in December 2020.

The PSA said it persistently challenged his “poor leadership, which deepened the College’s financial woes”. “He managed the institution through fear and intimidation of staff and PSA shop stewards,” the association said. In May 2022, the PSA raised the non-payment of employees, security guards, caterers, and municipal services.

In addition, the PSA stated that staff members lacked the tools of trade and campus infrastructure was collapsing. The failure to pay contractors for services rendered within 30 days is in contravention of the Government procurement policy. “The PSA is, however, disappointed by the Minister’s failure to disclose the conditions of Mr Biyela's contract termination or ‘handshake payment’.

“The Minister has also failed to confirm the appointment of forensic investigators, as per PSA members’ demands, for Mr Biyela to account for his stay at the Umhlanga Protea Hotel for more than 18 months. It has cost the College and the Department an estimated R35 million to accommodate the administrator and some 32 staff members appointed by him at the Hotel since 1 December 2022 to date,” the PSA stated. “The PSA warned the Minister and the Department to stop cadre deployment and appointment of incompetent executive managers and administrators with a history of mismanagement of government funds, disrespecting unions, and undermining employees,” the association’s statement continued. The PSA has further advised the director-general of the department and the deputy director-general responsible for colleges to urgently attend to the appointment of a competent principal with management skills, qualifications, and competencies.

It also called on the acting principal to prioritise various pressing matters. These include employees’ insecurity about their jobs, teaching and learning, and employee-wellness support. The filling of all funded positions, supplying of tools of trade for employees and students, and timeous payment of service providers also require urgent attention.

