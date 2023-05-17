Public Service Commission flags Elangeni TVET College tender awarded to Imoto Media

Durban - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has flagged a tender awarded by the Durban-based Elangeni TVET College to a company called Imoto Media. In a brief report issued early this month, the commission also flagged the many payments that flowed to the company after that awarding.

The probe was launched after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal raised alarm bells about the way the college was procuring goods and services and how it was hiring staff. NEWS: The Public Service Commission has flagged a tender Elangeni TVET College awarded to Imoto Media. In a report issued early this month, the Commission also flagged the payments that followed after that. The probe was launched after NEHAWU in KZN raised alarm bells. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 17, 2023 In the summarised findings by the PSC seen by IOL, it was found that the allegations pertaining to the filling of the posts of college council secretary and senior SCM officer were not substantiated by enough evidence to be flagged. However, the conduct of the principal during the shortlisting, interview and appointment processes was found to be improper and specific recommendations were made in this regard.

“The allegation pertaining to the awarding of the contract and payments made to Imoto Media was found to be substantiated,” reads the summarised findings sent to all parties. The full findings have been sent to Dr Blade Nzimande for his action. “The final report was submitted to the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation (Nzimande) for further handling.

“The matter is regarded as closed,” S Mnguni, the director of public administration investigations told concerned parties. Nehawu said it had since written to Nzimande to ask him to act on the report. “This report has vindicated the union and confirms the unscrupulous handling of the supply chain management (SCM) processes at the college.

“The impunity and contravention of laws that govern SCM issues relating to the awarding of contracts, by the college management and particularly by the principal, will never be tolerated by Nehawu. “While we acknowledge the findings on the recruitment and selection process of senior posts at the college which the Public Service Commission report says could not be substantiated, however it also important to note that the conduct of the principal during the shortlisting, interview and appointment processes was found to be improper. “In line with our Public Service Campaign, which is geared towards the eradication of rampant corruption, gross negligence and impunity, we are going to continue to be at the forefront in exposing such unethical and roguish conducts, and ensure that this college progressively adheres to proper policies and laws of the country.

“The union has since written to the Minister of Higher Education, Dr Blade Nzimande, to take decisive action against all those who are responsible for breaking the law at the college. “It is our view as the union that based on the PSC report that the current incumbent’s role as a college principal has become untenable and we are appealing on her conscience to do the honourable thing and resign without any delay,” the union said on Wednesday. [email protected]