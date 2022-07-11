Public Works urges learners to attend winter school as it exposes them to built environment sector

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure hosts its 8th annual Winter School Camp programme from July 10 to 16, aimed at transforming the built environment sector by assisting learners with Mathematics and Physical Science. In a statement released by the department, the purpose of the Schools Camp is to promote careers within the built environment sector and create a solid foundation for a high pass rate in Mathematics and Physical Science.

"This aims to enable learners access into careers within the built environment, while prioritising the attendance of learners from disadvantaged communities and females," said the department. Public works said that the camp forms part of the department’s mandate to transform the built environment sector by providing support to educators through enrichment programmes that help teachers become better Mathematical and Physical Science educators. However, the department stated that since the ‘Winter Schools Camp programmes’ started in 2013, 42 schools have participated, while there are 22 schools currently enrolled this year with 48 learners participating.

According to the public works department, camps also aim to assist learners in achieving a high pass rate in Mathematics and Physical Sciences. "The camp will have interactive exhibitions and expose the learners to career opportunities in the built environment sector while addressing the challenge of scarcity in educational resources that lead to poor performance in schools," said the department. Furthermore, the department outlined factors that will enable learners to participate as: each school needs to have an average of 40% of their grade 10 – 12 scholars doing Mathematics and Physical Science, and for Grade 9 – 12, learners to achieve a minimum of 60% for Mathematics and Physical Science.

Meanwhile, the first camp of grade 9 pupils was held on July 7 to 9.