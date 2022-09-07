Pupil dies, others injured in Gauteng scholar transport accident

Johannesburg - One pupil has died and several others were injured after they were involved in an accident in the Vaal on Wednesday. The Department of Education in Gauteng said eight pupils from Dinokeng Secondary School in Sebokeng, Vanderbijlpark, were involved in a scholar transport accident.

Story continues below Advertisement

Of the eight, three were rushed to the hospital, four sustained minor injuries and one died. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning when pupils were hit by a scholar transport bus at the hostel pick-up point in Sebokeng. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they have been saddened by what happened.

“We wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and the school community at large. We wish the learners affected by this incident a speedy recovery,” said Lesufi. The department said police have launched a probe into the accident. It added that a psycho-social team has been sent to the school to attend to the situation.

Story continues below Advertisement

A few weeks ago a number of pupils were also involved in an accident in the North West and some were killed. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement