Pupils at Mpumalanga high school demand justice for learner who died by suicide after rape claim

Johannesburg - Learners from Kriel Hoërskool in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga continue to react with anger over the suicide of fellow learner Bafana Sithole. The learners recently marched to a local police station in Mpumalanga demanding justice for their late schoolmate.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sithole, a Grade 11 pupil hung himself on the school premises after he was allegedly falsely accused of rape by another pupil at the school. His accuser allegedly later said she was “joking”. After protesting at the police station, the pupils were captured on video protesting outside the girl’s home “saying she must face the consequences of what she had done”.

Other pupils took it to social media with #JusticeForBafanaSithole demanding that justice be served. Many said the schoolgirl who falsely accused Sithole for rape should serve jail time. Allegations have also emerged that following the incident, Sithole had allegedly been ridiculed and humiliated by the school principal and the deputy going as far as striping him off his badges of honour.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is allegedly said that they took all his awards without involving the parents and SAPS and allegedly gave him a key to the store room where he allegedly took his life. Meanwhile, some school and classmates described Sithole as a humble and respectful person. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement