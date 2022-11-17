Pupils in court for alleged gang-rape of schoolgirl

Johannesburg - Three pupils are expected to appear after they were arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a learner on the school premises. The alleged incident occurred in Pietermaritzburg last week, and the police confirmed, on Thursday, the suspects had been charged.

Story continues below Advertisement

The news was confirmed to IOL by the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Nqobile Gwala. She said the matter was in court after it was investigated by the Pietermaritzburg SAPS unit, and the pupils would be appearing in court on November 21. "We have arrested three suspects between the age of 16 and 21. The two, who are juveniles, were released to the parent's custody. So the other one, who is still in custody, is a 21-years-old and will appear in court for a formal bail application," said Gwala.

It is alleged that the schoolgirl, aged 18, was gang-raped by three pupils last week at the school premises. Two of the suspects are Grade 12 pupils, while one is in Grade 8. According to the reports, the incident took place during extra lessons where pupils were preparing for their exams. It was reported that the boys took to social media to brag about their deeds.

Story continues below Advertisement

The incident is believed to have taken place at a school in Swayimane in Pietermaritzburg. According to The Witness, KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed the incident, and said it was shocking that there were pupils who could do something so horrible on the school premises. "We want the police to deal with them thoroughly and harshly so that the others will also learn a lesson. They need to know that you cannot do something this inhumane and get away with it.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As the department, we will also take disciplinary action against them, and we will set an example. What they did is very painful and inexplicable," he said. Mahlambi said the most traumatising part is that the suspects took to social media to brag about what they had done. [email protected]