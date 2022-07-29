Pupils urged to unite against GBV, form human chain to show women still oppressed

The Western Cape Government is calling on communities and schools across the province to form a human chain at noon on August 1 in an effort to show its unity against gender-based violence (GBV). August is Women’s Month in South Africa and the country observes Women’s Day each year on August 9 to commemorate the march by women to the Union Buildings in 1956.

“With gender-based violence being a key area of focus across South Africa, the first day of the month provides an opportunity for the government to highlight the plight of victims of GBV and the oppressive norms that help perpetuate it,” the Western Cape government said. The province has since called on communities and schools to form a human chain wherever they are to show that women were still oppressed by modern day threats. “The human chain will practically display that when women take hands, they are a powerful force to act against injustices. The event is aimed to encourage communities and our youth to take personal action against violence against women and children,” it said.

The human chain is also intended to motivate civil society to organise their communities in acting against current threats against women and children relevant to their specific community and to get all participants to reflect on their own behaviours and what is deemed acceptable. The slogan for the event is “If you see it, report it”. Schools are encouraged to participate in the event during second break on Monday and post photos and videos of the event on social media, using the hashtag #WomensMonth.

