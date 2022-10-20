‘Put your money where your mouth is and provide generators for exams,’ demands teacher’s union

National Teachers Union (NATU) have made a desperate plea to the Department of Basic Education to provide schools with generators on the dates in which subjects such as Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology are scheduled. NATU said they make this plea in recognition of the efforts that both teachers and learners have undertaken in preparation for these examinations “and thus could not stomach any potential disruption which could undo such efforts”.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NATU president Sibusiso Malinga said they noted and appreciated the initiative taken by the Department of Basic Education to negotiate with the National Energy Regulator for minimal power outages during this year’s National Senior Certificate Examinations. “Undoubtedly, load shedding has in the past disrupted this critical activity on the calendar of Basic Education Department. “This Eskom-controlled power load shedding has potential of a devastating effect into examination preparation processes (revision) that teachers and learners engage intensively into during this time of the year,” Malinga said.

During last year’s examinations, computer-related assessments were disrupted in some areas due to power outages. The Department of Basic Education (DBE) revealed earlier this week that its recent engagements with Eskom “went well” and the power utility may consider their request to suspend load shedding at schools and exam venues, however no promises were made. Malinga said that the matric certificate remains the passport to a brighter future and any disruption in preparation for and writing of these examinations was regrettable and thus impermissible.

“Notwithstanding the Department’s attempt to mitigate the situation in which there’s no assurance of improvement, NATU calls on the Department to put alternative measures in place, particularly during dates of examination of computer- related subjects. “If the Department of Basic Education takes the work of our teachers and learners seriously, they will have to demonstrate that by doing more than mere negotiating with Eskom. “Truth be told, they (Department) do not have control over Eskom power-saving programs but still bear an obligation to ensure hassle-free examinations,” Malinga said.

“We call on the Department of Basic Education to put money where their mouth is and protect the integrity of the National Senior Certificate Examination. “Supplying generators to a handful of schools that will be writing computer-related subject examinations will assist in the finalisation of the examination programme in scheduled time. “It would be prudent that the same facility also be supplied to marking centres,” he said.