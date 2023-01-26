Qualifications body warns pupils of fly-by-night schools

Johannesburg - The South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) has warned the class of 2022 to be on the lookout for institutions that offer unregistered qualifications. This follows a number of “bogus” higher institutions providing unregistered qualifications in previous years.

Saqa CEO Nadia Starr said recently they continued to see the unnecessary blockages to career and learning progression based on lack of knowledge and even intentional misrepresentation regarding registered qualifications and their access and articulation requirements. “We therefore urge parents, caregivers and learners at large to first check if their preferred institutions of higher learning are registered with DHET (the Department of Higher Education and Training), or in the case of occupational qualifications, if the provider is accredited by the QCTO (Quality Council for Trade and Occupations), as illegal institutions tend to target unsuspecting and desperate learners especially at the beginning of the year. “It is equally important for learners intending to register at any institution of higher learning to first check the registration status of their desired qualification on the NQF,” she said.

Starr further advised pupils to search the desired qualification on the Saqa website https://regqs.saqa.org.za. “These learners and communities are reminded that access to further studies based on successful examination results should be at institutions of higher learning that are registered with the Department of Higher Education and/or who are accredited to offer qualifications that are registered on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF),” Saqa said. Saqa said it was responsible for the registration of compliant, quality assured qualifications on the NQF, on the recommendation of Quality Councils.

“To this end, Saqa’s mandate is to ensure that only registered qualifications are offered by institutions of higher learning and that such qualification achievements are legally attained,” it added. Saqa mentioned that it ensures that qualifications are appropriately registered on its website while activities to quality assure the delivery of learning programmes leading to the awarding of the qualification remains the responsibility of the Council on Higher Education (CHE), who is the Quality Council for qualifications in higher education and the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), the Quality Council for occupational qualifications. “Students and the public should be aware that institutions that enrol unsuspecting students for unregistered qualifications are breaking the law and may receive a fine or be forced to close business. Institutions of higher learning and accredited providers may only legally offer qualifications or part-qualifications that are registered on the NQF.

“To date, many students still fall prey to institutions who are not accredited to offer qualifications or who offer unregistered qualifications, be it in private or public domain,” it said. According to Saqa, qualifications and part-qualifications are registered for a specific time period and institutions are obligated to ensure that the validity remains current in terms of all regulatory requirements before continuing to offer programmes leading to the qualifications. Institutions of higher learning and accredited providers need to act responsibly by advising and informing their students about changes to the registration status of qualifications and part-qualifications they are offering. “Before enrolling for any qualification, it is also important for prospective students to understand the NQF level of their desired qualification. The figure below indicates the different NQF levels, from 1 to 10,” it said.