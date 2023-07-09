R200 million school transport budget cut in KwaZulu Natal shocks ActionSA

ActionSA says it is outraged by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education’s decision to slash the school transport budget for the next coming financial year. This comes after the department cut down transport budget from R457 million to R266 million for the next financial year.

According to ActionSA, the move will worsen challenges already experienced by learners who reside in rural areas and walk long distances to and from reach school. The party added the budget cuts will negatively impact access to education for many learners in the province as over 157 000 pupils already require school transport. Responding to the matter, KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said learners who were already beneficiaries of transport would not be chased away.

He however said they were unable to add more learners to benefit from the programme due to lack of funds. The party called on Education MEC Mbali Frazer to answer questions on the budget cuts such as how the department intends to ensure pupils affected by school closures will be transported to new schools? It also asked how the department plans on getting learners to schools that are far from their homes?

"We will also be writing to the Provincial Treasurer, calling on them to exercise their role and focus on enhancing service delivery through collaborating with the DoE to re-evaluate the decision to implement the budget cuts," it said. The highlighted that the department was failing to properly act in accordance with its obligations which were to develop, maintain and support the South African education system. [email protected]