Ramaphosa, Motshekga to address Sadtu’s two-day National General Council

Johannesburg – The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) is expected to kick-start its two-day National General Council (NGC) meeting on Tuesday at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. Sadtu will be holding its 10th NGC meeting since its 9th national congress that took place in 2019.

According to Sadtu, the NGC will be sitting for the first time since the government’s failure to honour the last leg of resolution 1 of 2018, which resulted in public service employees not receiving salary increases in 2020 as per the resolution. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, SACP secretary Solly Mapaila, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga are expected to address the meeting this week. The NGC meeting takes place once in five years to ratify decisions on the National Executive Committee (NEC) and adopt policy issues of major importance between national congresses.

Sadtu’s spokesperson Nomusa Cembi told IOL that all systems were set to go and they were ready for their meeting. Cembi said the meeting would look into the progress made on resolutions taken at the last national congress, which include: 1. “I am a school fan” campaign which mobilises all stakeholders to ensure the schooling environment is safe for effective teaching and learning.

2. The process of conceptualising, piloting and implementing the general education certificate in the system that will be issued at the end of Grade 9. 3. The three stream model: implementation of the occupational curriculum in schools skills and piloting vocationally oriented curriculum in ordinary public schools. 4. Psychosocial support for teachers who experience serious challenges at schools.

5. The vision of the government towards providing learners and teachers with connectivity for teaching and learning and professional development framework for digital learning. 6. Assessment for learning in the education system and for assessment for learning to form part of the national agenda. 7. Our global response to the commercialisation and privatisation of education.

8. Lack of proper infrastructure and overcrowded classes. She also said they would address matters affecting the learning environments. The union mentioned in a statement that sister education workers’ unions from the SADC region would also address the meeting.

“The Swaziland National Teachers Association representative will address the persecution of unions and their leaders in eSwatini, and Zambia National Union of Teachers will speak on the challenges facing unions in Zambia,” Sadtu said. Fraternal organisations – Cosas, Sasco, NASGB and the Sadtu student chapter will also deliver their messages of support. Sadtu said more than 250 delegates, including guests, are expected to attend the NGC meeting.