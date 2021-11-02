Red & Yellow Creative School offers bursaries that will upskill students

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only limited our movement and way of consuming educational material, but also deeply affected our economy through job losses and salary cuts. This is why free education and bursaries are so important, especially now that the year is coming to an end. Aspiring students who dream of furthering their education are on the lookout for available bursaries in order to pay for 2022’s tuition.

Red & Yellow Creative Business School and Publicis Groupe Africa are awarding bursaries to students that will equip them with top skills for the creative industry. Red & Yellow will roll out the student bursary programme, offering full-time Bachelor of Arts in Visual Communication and BCom Marketing in association with Unilever degrees for the next three years. Apart from covering tuition fees, Publicis Groupe Africa will also provide students with a monthly stipend for three years as additional financial support, together with new laptops, in an effort to remove as many barriers as possible and pave the way to success.

In addition to this bursary, Publicis Groupe Africa will provide mentorship to the bursary recipients. The bursary recipients will need to spend 50% of their vacation time on-site at Publicis, where they will engage in hands-on experiences and reflection. Cherie Adendorff, business relationship manager at Red &Yellow, said: “We are immensely proud to be part of this amazing partnership and to provide a platform for students to obtain an education. “I feel honoured to be involved in education on a creative level and want to thank Publicis Groupe Africa for being part of this partnership and creating this opportunity for these students.”