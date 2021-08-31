Reddam House Durbanville achieves its best ever results in IGCSE exams

AS PART of the dual curriculum offered by Reddam House Durbanville, IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) is a two-year programme leading to externally set, marked and certificated examinations from the University of Cambridge. Any student who takes an IGCSE subject gains a qualification that is recognised globally. This dual curriculum approach aligns with the global approach to education which the school prides itself on. “A total of 190 subject distinctions were achieved in the IGCSE June 2021 exams. The outstanding work ethic of this group of Grade 11s is reflected in these results, which will allow them access to study at some of the world's best universities,” says Barry Nieuwoudt, executive head of Reddam House Durbanville.

The following learners achieved an average of 90% or higher: • Nirvana Reddy achieved a 93% average with an A* (90% and over) in eight subjects and an A (80% to 89%) in one subject • Le Roux Lategan achieved a 93% average with an A* (90% and over) in eight subjects and an A (80% to 89%) in one subject

• Erin Pavitt achieved a 92% average with an A* (90% and over) in nine subjects • Luka Joubert achieved a 91% average with an A* (90% and over) in seven subjects and an A (80% to 89%) in two subjects • Sarah Webber achieved a 91% average with an A* (90% and over) in seven subjects and an A (80% to 89%) in one subject

• Rebekah Lumsden achieved a 91% average with an A* (90% and over) in seven subjects and an A (80% to 89%) in one subject • Kayla Nel achieved a 91% average with an A* (90% and over) in seven subjects and an A (80% to 89%) in one subject • Nathan Dinbabo achieved a 90% average with an A* (90% and over) in seven subjects and an A (80% to 89%) in two subjects

Reddam House Durbanville_Lab

The following students achieved a total subject average of 80% and above: • Catherine Saravanakumar • Melissa da Costa

• Christopher van Zyl • Bianca Bibergal • Mila Sobolewski

• David Madighi-Oghu • Seth Gordon • Mikayla Hall

• Leo Els • Sohan Patel • Hein In (Kelly) Hui

• Michael Cooper • Megan Chaplin • Cecily Nurton