Reddam House Durbanville students scoop international academic awards

The results in the Cambridge International Academic Awards have been announced, and Reddam House Durbanville has again achieved top placements both nationally and globally. The Class of 2022 scooped one Top in the World award, 11 Top in South Africa awards, and five High Achievement awards across their IGCSE, A-Level and AS-Level student groups. Two students achieved First Place in South Africa awards, winning ‘Best Across Three A-Level subjects’ and ‘Best Across Eight IGCSE subjects’ respectively.

The Cambridge International School leaving qualifications are a growing option for many parents in South Africa. As at the end of 2022, more than 120 Cambridge International centres offer this acclaimed curriculum to South African students. These qualifications are benchmarked internationally, with the curriculum being offered in over 160 countries around the world. Commenting on the exceptional results achieved by the Class of 2022, Executive Head, Barry Nieuwoudt, said, “Every year we are overwhelmed by the tenacity, determination and competitive spirit of our Cambridge International students, and this year is no exception. These awards firmly cement Reddam House Durbanville’s reputation as a top Cambridge International centre in South Africa, and as a school with proven results driven by the exceptional quality of teaching. We thank our teaching staff for their dedication and congratulate our top achievers on their exceptional results.”

The top achieving Cambridge International students from Reddam House Durbanville’s Class of 2022 are: - Top in the World for A-Level Art & Design: Laura Brink (95%). Laura has begun her first year of studies in English Literature at Oxford University in the UK – the world’s number one ranked university

- Best Across Three A-Levels (first place in South Africa): Victor Vermeulen (94.7% aggregate average). Victor Vermeulen is currently firmly entrenched in his degree in Applied Physics at Eindhoven University in the Netherlands - Top in South Africa for A-Level Chemistry: Victor Vermeulen (93%) - Top in South Africa for A-Level Mathematics: Victor Vermeulen (96%)

-Top in South Africa for A-Level Physics: Victor Vermeulen (95%) - High Achievement for A-Level English Literature: Laura Brink (94%) - Top in South Africa for AS-Level Business: Sarah Webber (91%)

- High Achievement for AS-Level Spanish: Rafael Montero da Silva (91%) - Best Across Eight IGCSE subjects (first place in South Africa): Minkyum Kim (96.4% aggregate average) - Top in South Africa for IGCSE Mathematics: Minkyum Kim (99%)

- Top in South Africa for IGCSE Chemistry: Jake van der Westhuizen (99%) - Top in South Africa for IGCSE Computer Science: Jake van der Westhuizen (97%) - Top in South Africa for IGCSE Physics: Jake van der Westhuizen (99%)

- Top in South Africa for IGCSE Biology: Emma Nel (98%) Emma Nel. - Top in South Africa for IGCSE Business Studies: Emma Nel (96%) - High Achievement for IGCSE English Literature: Jake van der Westhuizen (98%)