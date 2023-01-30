Remaining 176 unplaced learners in Gauteng to start school next week

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that all learners who applied during the 2023 Online Admissions application process have been placed. But the department said 176 learners in Tshwane North District were awaiting their placement at new satellite schools.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have been hard at work to increase capacity in high pressure areas through various means to ensure that all learners are placed accordingly,” it said. Initially, 223 learners were yet to be placed and only 176 Grade 8 learners in Tshwane West remain to be placed. “This remnant emanates from an initial 223 unplaced learners within our district, of which 47 learners have since been placed at Amandasig Secondary School and are currently attending classes on a rotational basis,” the department said.

According to the department, the 176 unplaced learners will be placed at a new satellite school registered as North Park Secondary School and will start attending classes from February 6. The department said the Ekurhuleni North District had 232 unplaced Grade 1 learners in Olifantsfontein, but they have since been placed in Olifantsfontein Primary School, where capacity has been increased. “Olifantsfontein Primary School received a total of 11 additional mobile classrooms, of which eight are currently being installed to accommodate learners who are being taught in the school hall,” it said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Of the initial 501 unplaced Grade 8 applicants in Kempton Park, 106 were placed at schools with available space. The remaining 395 learners were placed at a satellite school registered as New Kempton Park Secondary School,” it said. Meanwhile, parents of the unplaced learners in Kempton Park raised safety concerns about the vicinity of the satellite school and were refusing the placement. Despite appealing to parents to accept placements, the department indicated that it would engage with the parents in a meeting with the MEC on Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

Furthermore, in the Johannesburg West District, 434 Grade 8 applicants were unplaced in Roodepoort of which 38 learners were accommodated at schools where capacity has been increased. “The remaining 396 learners were accommodated at a satellite school registered as Robinhood College in Maraisburg. Teaching at the school is expected to commence on February 1,” the department said. [email protected]