Rhodes University: Women in resounding majority as in-person graduations resume

Pretoria – Following two years of virtual graduation ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rhodes University will this week hold physical ceremonies for over 2 000 graduands in a series of events which will start on Wednesday. Over 40 percent of the 2022 graduands are postgraduates. Sixty-four percent are women, and 13 percent are international students.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We have an exciting line-up of events ahead of us,” said Rhodes University vice-chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela. “We have been waiting a long time for the warmth and connectedness that comes with having all our graduates and their loved ones on campus.” The Rhodes University’s School of Journalism and Media Studies’ 50th anniversary will be part of the special activities, with a host of parallel events planned, such as tours, a grand graduation party, exhibitions, and meeting and greeting with successful alumni.

Rhodes University in Makhanda will this week hold a series of graduations. File Picture The renowned institution said several breakaway venues have been set up, where loved ones will sit to watch the live-streaming of the graduation. The venue will be well-decorated with lighting to create an exciting audio-visual experience. “A photography studio will be available in the Great Hall during the day, where graduates can have their photos taken by the professional team. A pop-up shop at Alumni House will have stock of several limited-edition Graduation 2022 items,” he said. “Several merchandise activations will be scattered around the campus to show visitors what is available for purchase.”

Story continues below Advertisment

The vice-chancellor at Robert Gordon University in Scotland and an alumnus of Rhodes University, Professor Steve Olivier, will preside over the award of an honorary degree on Lord Peter Hain, one of the honorary doctorate awardees this year. That event is to take place in London, and a recorded speech by Lord Hain will be delivered at the congregation. “Lord Hain, a fierce anti-apartheid activist, has been a powerful voice against corruption and the looting of state resources detailed in the reports of the State Capture Commission delivered by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo,” said Mabizela.

Story continues below Advertisment

Other recipients of the honorary awards are: Professor Makhosazana Xaba – student activist, ANC combatant, poet and advocate for women’s reproductive health. Late ambassador Lindiwe Mabuza – cultural activist, poet and liberation icon.

Story continues below Advertisment

Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim – infectious diseases epidemiologist and an outstanding researcher in HIV prevention. Mabizela added that an alumni grand ball will take place on Friday “a black-tie event not to be missed”. On Saturday, April 9, a garden party will take place at Rhodes University’s Great Field.

“This will allow graduates to mingle, share memories and spend time with former classmates and lecturers before starting their new lives as graduates,” the university added. “Get ready for four fun-packed days. We all deserve this,” added Professor Adéle Moodly, Rhodes University’s registrar. All graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed.