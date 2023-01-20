Roedean School celebrates 100% matric pass rate

Roedean School celebrated a 100% matric pass rate, their best results in over a century and the best results of all private schools across the country. Head of Senior School Annabel Roberts said she is extremely proud of the Class of 2022’s accomplishments which include a 99% Bachelor’s Degree, 357 distinctions from 77 pupils an overall average of 80% in all National Senior Certificate subjects.

Roberts added that two pupils, Isshani Chhagan and Zahra Kücük, also cracked a nod on the Independent Examinations Board’s Outstanding List. They ranked in the top 5% of IEB pupils in six subjects or more while two more pupils, Sarah Meddows-Taylor and Amelie Nieuwoudt, made the IEB Commendable List and 15 pupils were ranked second within the Top 1% of IEB pupils. Roberts said the 2022 results are awe-inspiring. “They are the outcome of an incredibly committed team of teachers who have worked tirelessly to support a dedicated and hard-working group of students. The guidance and encouragement of the parents cannot be underestimated in setting up a cohort for this incredible outcome,” she said.

Roberts thanked the teaching team for their unwavering commitment to excellence, even when challenges presented themselves. Picture: Roedean School Facebook

“These results do not come from a single year of dedication, but rather a culmination of 12 years of exemplary education,” she added. Roberts said a further 11 pupils achieved five distinctions; eight pupils achieved four distinctions, while nine pupils obtained three distinctions. “I must particularly compliment the Accounting, Design, Life Sciences, and Physical Sciences on achieving in excess of 40% more distinctions than the IEB average number of distinctions. Also, the Drama, Music, Latin SAL, and Afrikaans HL are celebrating achieving a full house of distinctions,” Roberts said.

She said she could not be more delighted in having the privilege of announcing these results and congratulating the 2022 cohort, their families and the teaching team on this monumental success. “I have no doubt that armed with this strong foundation, our students will go into the world reflecting the values of truth, honour, freedom and courtesy as they leave our gates inspired to live a life of significance,” Roberts said. Highlights from the Roedean Senior School Class of 2022:

The following candidates achieved this particular honour in 2 or more subjects: Yufei Gao - 4 Subjects Zahra Kücük – 3 Subjects

Rita Zeefal – 2 Subjects Isshani Chhagan – 2 Subjects Dux Scholar: Zahra Kücük

10 Distinctions: Zahra Kücük and Yufei Gao 9 Distinctions: Naomines Kabamba, Sarah Meddows-Taylor, Rosa Potenza, Jodi Wild, and Rita Zeefal. 8 Distinctions: Isshani Chhagan, Zara Erwin, Ariana Haripershad, Andi Littlejohn, Beatrix Mills, and Amelie Nieuwoudt.

7 Distinctions: Justine Fuller, Zoë Hartley, Phila Haanyama, Nina Lawrence, Neha Moodley, Amira Oosthuizen, Carla Rosenblatt, Megan Stuart, Keirah van de Loosdrecht, and Chiara Zander. 6 Distinctions: Khaimile Chekwe, Yusairah Kathrada, Jumaanah Khota, Hannah Loudon, Tintswalo Moledi, Mayuri Naidoo, and Khensani Warren. All time-tabled subjects had averages above the IEB average. The Roedean subject averages that were significantly above the IEB subject averages were:

Physical Sciences at 17% above Afrikaans FAL at 15% above Information Technology at 15% above

Mathematics at 14% above Life Sciences at 14% above Accounting at 14% above