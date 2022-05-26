Royal Bafokeng and Impala Rustenburg partner to deliver sport in schools

The Metshameko Programme is a sustainable implementation plan for sports, which is in its 6th year of operation, has been expanded to include more schools. The programme is expected to impact more than 1 950 children involved in football and netball in the U/13 and U/17 divisions.

Eugene Thipe, head of Royal Bafokeng Sport. Commenting on Royal Bafokeng’s support of the initiative, Eugene Thipe, head of Royal Bafokeng Sports, says, “we are delighted to partner with Impala in supporting the Metshameko Programme”.

“It is these kinds of partnerships and in the spirit of working together that will ensure our children realise their full potential. “The promotion of sport at school plays an important role in creating motivation and commitment to lifelong participation. “Evidence exists that physical sports activity can benefit education.

“It is acknowledged that sport provides schoolchildren with life skills in a way that is unsurpassed by any other activity.” A total of 42 primary schools and 23 secondary schools are participating in the season-long programme, which commemorated its official launch on May 14, 2022 with the start of the league matches. The programme began earlier this year with a skills transfer programme through coaching courses, and, with the league matches kicking off this week, 20 schools will be participating every week leading up to the play-offs in September.

Children from the primary schools and secondary schools who are participating in the U/13 and U/17 soccer and netball divisions of the Metshameko Programme, in partnership with Royal Bafokeng Sports and Impala Rustenburg. Picture: Supplied In addition to the 1 950 children who will be impacted by the programme, it is expected that more than 140 teacher coaches, 30 volunteer coaches and 45 umpires will also benefit from the programme.