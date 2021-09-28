SA online college scoops international award

A South African digital college, Think Digital Academy, has won the international 2021/22 Corporate LiveWire Prestige Award for the second year in a row.

The online college walked away with the honours for excelling in all fields of online schooling, making it South Africa’s virtual school of the year. According to Corporate LiveWire, Think Digital Academy has revolutionised online schooling in South Africa. “Their world-class learner management system gives learners access to interactive lessons which can be viewed at their own pace. This includes assessments, access to tutors and peers, study notes, weekly activity reports and quarterly progress reports.

“A new dimension in the way the curriculum is taught is at the heart of the academy’s work, enabling young people to gain the necessary understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world. They have inspired innovation and linked learners with contrasting academic abilities, bringing the classroom to the world and promoting understanding through a new way of teaching,” said the award ceremony hosts. The online colleges is the first online school to provide the South African Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS), the US General Education Development (GED) and the British International school curricula. It currently has approximately 7 500 enrolled learners. As part of the competition, the nominated institutions went through intense reviews by judges.They were assessed on the quality of content, technical merit and customer service provided to parents and learners were taken into account.