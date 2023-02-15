SA scientists win awards at Taiwan international science fair

Two South African learners have returned home with an award each after successfully showcasing their scientific genius at the 2023 Taiwan International Science Fair (TISF) which took place at the National Taiwan Science Education Centre in Taipei last week. Jaco Jacobs, a Grade 12 learner at Outeniqua High School in George, in the Western Cape, received a second award (the equivalent of a silver medal). Dia Singh, a Grade 12 learner at St Dominic’s School in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, received a third award (a bronze medal).

The research project by Jacobs, “Automated Inflation and Pressure Regulation for Recreational and Professional Cyclists”, found that for competitive cyclists, as well as amateurs, deflated or over-inflated tyres have always been problematic and more importantly, a safety hazard. The learner’s fourth prototype 3D-printed design automatically adjusts the tyre pressure while moving. Using this prototype, cyclists can also adjust the tyre pressure as the terrain of the track they are using changes. Jaco Jacobs “I feel very grateful to have won an award. I have been working on this project for a very long time and have gone through many iterations. To get second prize in Taiwan is definitely a special achievement. I had a great experience taking part in the TISF, I really enjoyed exploring the city's landmarks and culture, which was a highlight for me. I also enjoyed connecting with the locals and other international participants,” Jacobs said. The research project by Singh, “Using PIP to strengthen roads: Plastic incinerated by plastic”, demonstrated that the fuel produced when plastic is burnt can be used to burn more plastic waste. In this way, one can get rid of plastic using an alternative fuel source. In addition, Singh developed the Plasticator mobile application, which allows for the monitoring of quantities and types of waste that have been incinerated. This data is then saved on to a database and can be used for analysis purposes.

Singh said that being selected by Eskom Expo to take part in the TISF was further than any goals she had set when starting work on her research project. “The great amount of positive attention from Eskom Expo’s regional event and International Science Fair had given me confidence in the value of my project. To receive an award at the TISF was a great honour. I had no expectations of winning any awards as I had already felt that getting this far was success enough. The absolute thrill and joy I felt when receiving this award of third place in the engineering category cannot be compared to any other feeling. “The best part of the trip to Taiwan was the people. People from different backgrounds, countries and beliefs. Every person I met had left an impact on me, as they had shown me how different we are and how beautiful that can be. These networks and connections formed will be cherished,” Singh said.

A total of 288 learners from 21 countries around the world competed in this year’s fair. South Africa participates in this fair annually through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, offering South African learners an opportunity to present their research to their peers from other countries. Eskom Development Foundation CEO Sumaya Nassiep said that the impressive standard of the research of local young scientists highlighted the value that science and innovation could bring to solve some of the country’s most pressing developmental challenges. “It is therefore important to encourage learners to participate in the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists as it can be a life-changing experience that shapes their future careers and significantly impacts the local and international scientific community. The expo is open to learners from all backgrounds and levels of education, and is an excellent way to support and nurture the next generation of scientific and engineering leaders in South Africa,” Nassiep said.

