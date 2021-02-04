Sadag talks back-to-school stress and anxiety

School anxiety is not uncommon,especially during a pandemic and all the uncertainty around us

As the start of the new academic calendar and school year draws closer, some parents are bound to hear “I don’t want to go to school” or “do I have to go to school?”

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) – starting school, going to a new grade, bullying, it’s matric – are reasons for some children and teens being anxious about going back to school.

This year, the back-to-school anxiety may look and feel a tad different as we trudge through a global pandemic that shows no signs of relenting any time soon.

“The opening of schools has been postponed a number of times, and different schools are using different models to deal with the pandemic. In 2020, an unprecedented number of learners worldwide were unable to attend school. Some schools offered online teaching, some used social media platforms like WhatsApp, others simply did not have the infrastructure and were reliant on parents to home school their children,” Sadag says.