Sadtu calls for salary increases for Grade R teachers

Johannesburg – The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has demanded an increase in salaries for Grade R teachers.
This is in line with the policy as declared by the Department of Public Services and Administration (DPSA) in the 2022/23 financial year.
The union’s spokesperson, Nomusa Cembi, said they want Grade R educators’ salaries to be increased.
She said salaries differ across the country but as the union, they demand that they should get the 3% increase like other public servants.
“We say they must all get the 3% that all the public servants will be getting because they are also equally important,” she said.
Sadtu’s national executive committee had called upon the Department of Basic Education to conclude the Grade R agreements before the end of 2022 to have uniform salaries for the Grade R educators.
“Currently, Grade R educators are treated as modern slaves while they are the foundation of a transformed and quality public education,” said Sadtu.
Current Affairs