Sadtu calls for salary increases for Grade R teachers

This is in line with the policy as declared by the Department of Public Services and Administration (DPSA) in the 2022/23 financial year.

Johannesburg – The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has demanded an increase in salaries for Grade R teachers .

The union’s spokesperson, Nomusa Cembi, said they want Grade R educators’ salaries to be increased.

She said salaries differ across the country but as the union, they demand that they should get the 3% increase like other public servants.

“We say they must all get the 3% that all the public servants will be getting because they are also equally important,” she said.