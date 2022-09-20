Sadtu mourns 18 children killed in truck crash, KZN MPLs visit area

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal has conveyed its condolences to the families of the 20 people who died in a truck crash in Pongola last week. The accident happened on Friday afternoon on the N2 in Pongola, northern KZN.

It claimed 20 lives of whom 18 were children, including 10 learners from Victorious Independent Combined, four learners from Ziqalele Primary, two from Thembikuhle Primary and two learners from Sakhumuzi Primary. “Not long ago, the province of KwaZulu-Natal was plagued by road carnage. Schoolchildren have been victims many times as they commute every day to and from school. It is sad to hear that about the learners and their student teacher who died in this crash,” Sadtu said. Sadtu said the fatal crash reminded them of how reckless some people were on public roads.

The union has dispatched its Mzala Nxumalo regional leadership led by the Deputy Provincial Secretary Jabulani Nxumalo to join teams of stakeholders who are visiting the affected schools and families. “The union has witnessed the grief engulfing the families and schools as they lost their loved ones. The purpose of the visit was to provide the necessary support and condolences as we share in their pain,” Sadtu said. The union has urged all law enforcement agencies to go deeper in their investigation so that the country can find solutions to the road carnage.

The education and transport portfolio committees of the KZN Legislature visited the families of the deceased in Godlwana, Pongola. The committees were led by Transport MPL Vusi Dube and Education MPL Sifiso Sonjica, who were joined by the transport authorities to assist in planning a mass funeral. “This is an emotional time for all of us, and we will go there to comfort the families, but to also air our views regarding the responsible use of our roads, and of course the need for proper learner transport in our province,” said Sonjica.