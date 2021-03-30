School admission process for 2022 extended

The department has also received a number of requests from parents to accommodate an extension to allow them to complete the last few applications. In a statement issued by the department, it was decided that an extension for applications for the 2022 school year would be granted up until midnight on April 1, 2021. There will be no further extensions beyond this point.

The activity on the website over the past few days has indicated that some parents have left this process to the last minute. Applications can be made either online or through a paper-based application process should a parent not have access to technology. Parents need to ask the relevant school/s for the application form.

The link to the WCED admissions website is: https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za/admissions/login

Parents must apply to at least three schools, including the ones closest to their home, and order their preference on the system. The following supporting documents will be needed when submitting online:

• The last official school report card.