School kitchen, tuck shop burnt down in North West

Rustenburg – A kitchen, storeroom and tuck shop at Gaetsho Secondary School in Boikhutso near Lichtenburg in North West burnt down, the North West Department of Education said. The fire ripped through the school on Tuesday, damaging four gas stoves, six big pots, a fridge and some groceries.

Departmental spokesperson, Elias Malindi, said the principal received a call from a community member to say that the school was on fire at around 8pm. "Immediately the fire department and the police were called to the scene. The raging fire took about five hours to be finally extinguished," he said. The cause of fire was still unknown and a case of arson has been opened with the local police.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela called for those behind the fire to be arrested. "As a department, we are extremely disappointed by this horrible incident of a burnt building. This is aimed at derailing our efforts of providing a conducive learning environment to the learners in schools. "I am calling that those behind this barbaric incident to face the full might of the law. We are happy that teaching and learning is continuing without any disturbance," she said.

She said the school had a new kitchen which was completed late last year and wasn’t being used yet. She said the school would now use it. The cause of fire is still unknown and a case of arson has been opened with the local police. IOL