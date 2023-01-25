A KwaZulu-Natal school principal has survived an attempted murder in his office on Wednesday morning after gunmen stormed in and fired shots at him. The principal of Indonsa Technical High School in Osizweni township in Newcastle has been rushed to a local hospital for trauma treatment.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education confirmed the incident. “The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education can confirm that the principal of Indonsa High School in Newcastle was this morning attacked by gunmen in his office. He was shot at three times but all three bullets missed him. Has been rushed to hospital for trauma treatment,” said spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi. The motive for the attack is being investigated.

Information obtained by IOL revealed that it was four men who entered the school carrying guns just before 8.30am on Wednesday. “We assume this was a hit on the principal because the gunmen walked straight into his office, fired the shots and fled,” said a source who asked not to be named. Last week, two Beacon Hill High School pupils in Mitchells Plain were gunned down in two separate incidents resulting in the school ramping up security.

The Cape Town community is still reeling in shock after Wakeel Dreyer, 18, a matric student was gunned down hours before he could see his results last week. Dreyer was shot 17 times. A man has since been arrested and was expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court this week.

