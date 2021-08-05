School sports are back: DBE gives go-ahead

Contact sports have once again been permitted at schools. This is after Department of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga published amendments to the schools’ Covid-19 response plans. According to the recently published amendments, schools can now reintroduce contact and non-contact sports.

It adds that sports tournaments and matches can be held subject to Covid-19 health and safety measures, this includes the restriction of spectators. “Contact sport, non-contact sport, including training, intra-school and inter-school matches, and all arts and culture intra-school and inter-school activities, may resume without any spectators. Other extra-curricular activities such as spelling bees, choir and school clubs may also resume.

“National, provincial, district championships and tournaments for both contact and non-contact sport that require learners to travel to other schools or provinces may resume with strict adherence to prescribed transport regulations and directions,” the new set of rules say. Health and safety measures are: (a) The number of people in venues where the activities take place, change rooms or training areas, at any given time, place, change rooms or training areas, at any given time, must not be more than 50% of the capacity of the venue with people observing the social distancing requirements.

(b) For outdoor activities, the total number of people, including participants, officials and other personnel, must not exceed 100, and for indoor activities, the number must not exceed 50. (c) Masks must be worn by all people entering the venues where the activities take place, change rooms or training areas, except when participating in training or matches. (d) Masks must be worn at all times and sanitisers must also be available.