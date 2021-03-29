School sports, extracurricular activities and tournaments are now allowed

SCHOOL sports as well as tournaments, extracurricular activities and physical education may all resume.

This is according to the amended Covid-19 regulations signed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

The amended regulations came into effect on Saturday, March 27.

“The following activities are permitted and may resume, without any spectators, subject to compliance with hygiene and safety measures to prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19, and with social distancing measures pertaining to gatherings, as contemplated in regulation 72(6) of the regulations,” the published regulation stated.

Interschool, district, provincial and national sport tournaments are also permitted.