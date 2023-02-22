Schools have become a soft target for criminals in KZN

Johannesburg - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned the targeting of schools by criminals, robbing teachers of their valuables, cars, and money. This comes after criminals stormed a school in Mariannhill, where they robbed educators of their cars, cell phones, and valuables. The criminals went as far as forcing educators to transfer money into their accounts through money applications.

The department's spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, confirmed the news and told IOL that the school that was attacked in Mariannhill was one of three schools targeted in just one week, the others were in Hammarsdale and in Pietermaritzburg. Mahlambi said schools were gradually becoming soft targets for criminals as they know that educators have their valuables and cars. He said the school robberies were making life difficult for educators and threatened their safety. He further mentioned that they were aware of the incidents and working with police to devise a strategy for the criminals.

Meanwhile, in January, five men were arrested for theft of school stationery at Gonyane Primary School in Mangaung, Free State. A similar incident happened in August where 60 maths tablets were stolen at Relekile Secondary School in Tikwana, Hoopstad. In November, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education MEC Mbali Frazer condemned the attack and robbery of pupils and teachers who were conducting an overnight study session at Georgetown High School in Pietermaritzburg. The Department of Basic Education has encouraged community members to join hands and protect their schools.