4 different ways to enjoy the upcoming school holidays
Share this article:
Stay home
Many people simply don’t want to leave the house right now or can’t for various reasons. If you fall into this category, you might be worried about how you’re going to entertain the family. There are so many unique ways to do this from home now. You could book an Online Experience on Airbnb, for example. Imagine being able to salsa dance with someone in Mexico or learn how to do magic with someone in the UK - all from the comfort of your living room! You can also turn to Google for some fun virtual arts and culture tours. Google Arts & Culture has recently joined forces with SA Tourism to launch the online exhibition South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise.
Get out and about in your own city (safely)
There are still many safe ways to take the kids out of the house. You can use the time to explore what’s in your backyard, in your own city. We understand that it can be expensive to take the whole family out for the day, so it’s best to look for some family-friendly deals in and around your area. For those based in Cape Town, Cape Town Tourism has put together a handy guide of pocket-friendly things to do in the Mother City for only R150 or less! For those in other parts of the country, do some research into free and cheap things to do outdoors in your city. You might be surprised by what you find and what can be done, while safely keeping your distance from others.
Enjoy a truly South African holiday
Our country has so much to offer and, right now, there are many specials to be enjoyed around the country. Why not use these holidays to take your family on a local getaway? Travelling with the family can often cost a fortune - especially if you don’t know where to look for deals during this time. Cheapflights is dedicated to offering users a range of travel deals and helping them compare prices. Families are able to find affordable holidays by looking for the best travel deals to suit their budgets.
Treat your older kids, too
It’s easy to forget that the older kids need attention, too. Just because they’re almost out of their teen years and close to finishing school, that doesn’t mean they don’t want some time with their folks. In fact, they probably need it, seeing as they will soon be stressed by year-end exams. A great way to de-stress is with a spa day or treatment. Keep an eye out for any deals you can treat them to. Amani Spa and Wellness has a two-for-one special going on their treatments. We’re certain no older teen will say no to that! Rest assured that the hotel has implemented strict and stringent safety measures in the fight against Covid-19.