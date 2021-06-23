4 different ways to enjoy the upcoming school holidays

Stay home Many people simply don’t want to leave the house right now or can’t for various reasons. If you fall into this category, you might be worried about how you’re going to entertain the family. There are so many unique ways to do this from home now. You could book an Online Experience on Airbnb, for example. Imagine being able to salsa dance with someone in Mexico or learn how to do magic with someone in the UK - all from the comfort of your living room! You can also turn to Google for some fun virtual arts and culture tours. Google Arts & Culture has recently joined forces with SA Tourism to launch the online exhibition South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise.

Get out and about in your own city (safely) There are still many safe ways to take the kids out of the house. You can use the time to explore what’s in your backyard, in your own city. We understand that it can be expensive to take the whole family out for the day, so it’s best to look for some family-friendly deals in and around your area. For those based in Cape Town, Cape Town Tourism has put together a handy guide of pocket-friendly things to do in the Mother City for only R150 or less! For those in other parts of the country, do some research into free and cheap things to do outdoors in your city. You might be surprised by what you find and what can be done, while safely keeping your distance from others. Enjoy a truly South African holiday