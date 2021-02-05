4 things you can do to support your teen’s mental health

ADOLESCENCE is a crucial period for developing and maintaining social and emotional habits important for mental well-being. Whether you and your teen are getting along well or having challenges, it is important to show you love and support them, that you can help them navigate tough times and you are always there for them.

Here are four things to keep in mind when having that “how-are-you-doing?” conversation with your teen and to show you are always there for them.

1. Encourage them to share their feelings: Look for ways to check in with your teen. Ask them how their day has been and what they have been doing. Remind them that you are there for them, no matter what, and you want to hear how they are feeling and what they are thinking. Also try to notice and praise them for something they are doing well — even something simple like cleaning up after themselves.

2. Take the time to support them: Work together on setting up new routines and achievable daily goals. Find a few ways you can support and encourage your teen to take breaks (from schoolwork, housework, or other activities they may be working on) to do things they enjoy.

3. Work through conflict together: Listen to your teen’s views and try to sort out conflict calmly. Remember: everyone gets stressed! Never discuss an issue while you are angry. Walk away, take a breath and calm down – you can talk with your teen about it later. Be honest and transparent with your teen: you can let them know that you are experiencing extra stress as well.