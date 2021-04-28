6 Western Cape schools get sponsored free internet

Internet service provider (ISP) RocketNet is sponsoring schools in the Western Cape with free high-speed internet to support digital learning and education.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for access to the internet has accelerated the transition to digital economies and it’s therefore more important and more urgent for schools to prepare learners for life and careers in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

RocketNet will be installing fibre at six Western Cape schools.

The schools include Laerskool Edleen, Vredelust Primary School, Star College Cape Town, Plumstead High School, Radley College and the Centre for Autism Research & Education.

The internet company partnered with fibre network operators to sponsor each school. Each school has received a sponsorship of fibre internet with speeds of 1000Mbps on a monthly basis, free of charge.

Chief executive of RocketNet Simon Swanepoel said: “It’s so important in this day for scholars to have internet access, yet many of our learners are experiencing obstacles in their educational journeys due to no internet connection. One of the challenges is the prohibitively high cost of data. We are passionate about empowering consumers and playing a role in the communities in which we operate, to provide access to the internet and to help advance ideas, accelerate dreams and improve lives. This is one way in which we can invest in our future generation of leaders.”

The pandemic has impacted the school calendar and reduced on-site learning opportunities, but with high-speed internet, teachers have been able to work from the school to prepare learning material, facilitate online lessons and communicate with children at home.

Vredelust Primary School’s R Agulhas said: “RocketNet, who went out of their way and literally walked and dug the extra mile to ensure that we are able to provide every classroom in our school with lightning-fast internet connectivity, has enabled us to take interactive learning to the next level.

“This helps us adequately prepare our learners with up-to-date content and academic extension programmes so that they can keep up with the ever-changing world that they find themselves a part of, what some are calling 4IR. Our school’s motto is ’Work and Build’ and we are proud to do so in partnership with the best ISP in South Africa”.