Annual e-Learning Indaba kicks off in February

The event which has been in existence since 2013 will be hosted on a digital platform on February 19. The event which has attracted speakers and attendees from all around the world will take the form of free, monthly Zoom sessions.

Each session will be an hour and a half in length.

Co-hosted by learning software and services company, New Leaf Technologies, eLearning Indaba’s February event will feature Michael Strawbridge, Global Head of Content, Networks and Members Services for The Learning and Performance Institute (UK), who will be talking about the framework needed for effective e-learning.

Thijs Van Zundert, partner-manager for aNewSpring, a cloud-based LMS platform developed in Holland, will address issues which may be currently overwhelming organisations embarking on the e-learning route, and how these can be effectively resolved.

Both overseas speakers will share up-to-date global insights, that will add to the richness and relevance of their presentations, with a question-and-answer discussion taking place afterwards.