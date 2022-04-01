Basic Education Dept launches the Education Plus Initiative to empower young women

In response to addressing these issues, the Department of Basic Education together with five UN agencies – UN Programme on HIV/Aids (Unaids), UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), UN Population Fund (UNFPA), UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and UN Women launched the Education Plus (EPI) Initiative today (Thurs) to enable girls to thrive, be safe and empowered.

According to the department, the EPI is a high-profile, high-level political advocacy drive to accelerate actions and investments to prevent HIV. This initiative provides an opportunity for the government to reaffirm its commitment to creating an environment in which young girls can reach their full potential using the education system as an entry point to provide a holistic “plus” package of essential elements that adolescent girls and young women need as they become adults.

The elements of this initiative include comprehensive sexuality education, sexual and reproductive health and rights, including HIV prevention, freedom from gender-based violence, and economic empowerment through school-to-work transitions. The EPI seeks to advocate for gender-responsive reforms in policies, laws, and practices to guarantee the education, health, and other social and economic rights of adolescents and young people.

Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule commended the five UN agencies for partnering with the department’s gender transformational agenda.