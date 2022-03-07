Bullying, stabbings and fights: KZNDOE urges parents to work with schools to bring end to violence incidents

Brutal attacks and assaults are becoming common in many schools across the country. Learners are running out of safe spaces both inside the school yard and outside the gates of school premises. Last week, a 15-year-old Pinetown pupil died in hospital on Friday evening after he was allegedly stabbed by another pupil.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, at about 2.45pm on Friday, a 16-year-old male allegedly had an altercation with a 15-year-old boy in 5th Avenue, Ashley, Pinetown. “The 16-year-old allegedly stabbed the 15-year-old in the stomach once after having a verbal altercation. The victim then fell to the ground. He was rushed to hospital but, unfortunately, died.” Gwala said the 16-year-old was arrested and is in police custody.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said they were deeply saddened by the growing number of violent incidents in schools. The provincial spokesperson of the department, Muzi Mahlambi, appealed to parents to work with the schools and make sure that their children don’t carry weapons to schools. “Children don’t get these weapons in school, so we appeal to all the parents to intervene in this fight of trying to put a stop to these growing numbers of brutal attacks in schools by making sure that their children don’t carry weapons to school premises,” said Mahlambi.

Last month, another pupil died in the province following another stabbing incident after a group of learners were fighting inside the school in Trenance Park. According to the reports, a 17-year-old male was stabbed during the fight on the left side of the chest. He was taken to a local clinic, where he was declared dead upon arrival. The Parents Association KZN chairperson Vee Gani said children who commit acts of violence in schools are criminals and should be held accountable.

