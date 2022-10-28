CambriLearn, a world-leading online education platform offers a solution for gifted children

As the need for online schooling booms in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, CambriLearn, a world-leading online education platform, has succeeded in its mission to offer a one-of-kind online learning solution to enable personalised education to talented and gifted children. A huge benefit to online schooling is the freedom and flexibility that it brings, enabling parents to personalise their child’s education to harness their unique talents and abilities. This is why many top child athletes, academics or performers choose online schooling over a traditional schooling environment. To professionally compete or to excel in academics, learners need the flexibility to adapt their education to their unique schedules, circumstances and abilities.

Online schooling supports academically gifted students In a typical classroom environment, an academically gifted child will grasp concepts faster than the average student. If a child grasps the concept faster than the rest of the class, then they may become bored and will often lose focus and become a distraction. The benefit of choosing an online schooling curriculum is the freedom and flexibility to study at your own pace and personalise your child’s learning schedule to their unique circumstances. Students can set the tempo of their learning, meaning they can speed up or slow down depending on what they can manage at the time.

CambriLearn student and MENSA member, Christopher Oosthuizen, thrives in an online schooling environment. From a young age, Christopher’s parents identified that he was gifted and this is one of the reasons why they decided to investigate a more personalised approach to his education. The family attributes his success to the CambriLearn course content and teachers that support and encourage him to think more critically. In a recent interview, 8-year-old Christopher said, “I like to be taught how to think and not what to think.” Christopher spends his days home-schooling alongside his younger brother. He participates in a variety of extracurricular activities including soccer, golf, taekwondo, robotics, music and art. He is currently also learning mandarin, siswati and french.

Online schooling supports sporty or culturally gifted children To professionally compete, children need the flexibility to train, travel and study. Online home-schooling offers exactly that, enabling parents to focus on their child’s talents, to help them achieve their goals and work towards a professional career.

Online home-schooling offers exactly that, enabling parents to focus on their child’s talents. For instance, a child who excels in swimming can personalise their academic schedule to accommodate their training and competition calendar. This avoids putting unnecessary pressure on the child (and parents). Whereas a child who is musically oriented can be given music classes alongside their academic lessons, and at an hour convenient to them. This will widen the child’s education and make it a more progressive experience.

An Optimal Learning Zone™ CambriLearn co-founder, Cecilia Reineke, is a true visionary in education. She has made it her life’s work to build an online schooling solution that harnesses a child’s unique abilities to create an Optimal Learning Zone™. In her teaching career, she has helped four students place first in South Africa for AS Level Accounting, Business and Economics and she has helped a student place third in the world for A-Level Business.

Using cognitive psychology, deep analytics and neuroscience, topped with a global network of hand-picked teachers, educational psychologists and unique interactive content, CambriLearn’s self-paced, personalised approach to education ensures increased learner success and helps instil a child’s love for learning throughout their schooling career. CambriLearn offers internationally accredited schooling curricula, supplementary courses, 1-on-1 tutoring and advanced academic support, delivered through interactive course content and professionally trained teachers. Some of the key platform features include;

Student and parent dashboards for enhanced learner tracking

Direct chat with teachers

Group Q&A sessions

Live lessons

Chat forums

An interactive calendar for easy scheduling

Practice material through mock exams

An on-demand library of pre-recorded lessons. A tried and tested online school Through strategic partnerships with tutors, schools and corporations, CambriLearn has assisted more than 3.5 million students across the globe over the last decade, ensuring that its product has been tried and tested and offers a world-class online learning experience. By promoting a personalised approach to education and doing away with a one-size-fits-all learning environment, CambriLearn’s course content and teaching methods promote increased knowledge retention, creativity and problem-solving abilities.