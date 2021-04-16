Cape Flats school gets an upgrade for hospitality studies

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town high school classroom has received a facelift to ensure its pupils get the best out of their subject, all thanks to a popular hotel. The Table Bay Hotel, a five-star establishment based at the V&A Waterfront, assisted the Portland Secondary School in Mitchells Plain to provide consumer studies pupils with everything they need to ensure their foundation in the hospitality industry. The hotel first partnered with the school in 2017 to assist in its consumer studies department and has been involved in several projects to improve various aspects of the school. This time, the Table Bay Hotel modernised the kitchen to replicate the conditions in the hospitality industry. The school’s practical room was painted out, old wooden worktops were replaced with stainless steel tops and new stoves, microwaves and other electrical appliances were installed.

The Table Bay Hotel has ensured that Portland Secondary School has the best equipment to help set pupils up for a career in the hospitality industry. Picture: Table Bay Hotel

The hotel also brought new life to the school’s feeding scheme with monetary donations used to beautify the kitchen and dining area.

A new fridge, microwave and urn were also donated.

The area also received a fresh coat of paint and new tiling.

General manager Joanne Selby said Sun International, the group to which the hotel belongs, strives to uplift, empower and share value across the communities in which it operates.

She said it was always wonderful to get positive feedback about how their corporate social investment (CSI) contributions have made an impact and changed pupils’ lives.

Selby added: “Who knows, maybe one day some of the learners will be inspired to become chefs and work in one of our hotels.”

School principal Ridwaan Williams was elated and said as a school located within a working-class community, they strive to give the best and expose pupils to equipment that will prepare them for “real life”.

He thanked the Table Bay Hotel and the Sun International group and said their continued support over the years was appreciated.

Williams added that the school has become known for hosting teachers in consumer studies from other schools in the Mitchells Plain area for training workshops.