Celebrating early learning excellence at Reddam House Ballito

Speaking during an Exco meeting this week, he said they endorsed the 2022 academic improvement plan, which covers the entire education system in the province. "The plan focuses on areas of decline, the provision of teaching staff by ensuring there is no class without a teacher, school functionality and productivity, curriculum delivery and learner achievements, support to struggling learners, focus on gateway subjects, support for special schools, reading for meaning and early childhood development interventions," Zikalala explained.

Exco also tasked the department to ensure that the school curricula should assist learners with skills for future industries in order to grow the economy and create jobs. "The Executive Council believes that the battle for skills in future industries will be won at primary and high school levels," he said. Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said there is an urged need to renew the current basic education accord on turning schools into centres of excellence.

Giving the opening address as the Quality Learning and Teaching Campaign Inter-Provincial Workshop at Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg, she said the Quality Learning and Teaching Campaign (QLTC) has one overriding mission - to bring into reality the delivery of quality learning and teaching. It was fun, bright, colourful and exciting environment for children aged 1-6 years, where every aspect of the design, décor, facilities, and layout was carefully crafted to ensure that every child is given a strong sense of self, independence, confidence in their abilities, and a set of values that together will equip them to embrace life’s challenges. On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Reddam House Ballito, located on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast, officially opened its new Early Learning School (ELS) building which opened its doors to its first students in January this year.

The R40-million school has a capacity for 265 children, with 18 children per class in the younger stages, increasing to 25 in Stage 5 (pre-Grade 1) with a staff of 10 teachers, 13 assistants and cleaning staff. It features 16 Reggio Emilia-inspired classrooms, a multi-purpose centre, and playgrounds, as well as administrative and dining facilities. New Head of the Reddam House Ballito ELS, Paula Algar said Reddam House Ballito ELS is rooted in the belief that every child has an insatiable thirst for knowledge and unlimited potential, with a unique individual set of talents and interests that can be supported and developed. “It’s our job to tap into that potential and to teach our children how to think, not what to think, ” she said.

Algar describes the new school’s facilities in glowing terms, emphasising the importance of an environment that inspires curiosity and creativity. “Every classroom overlooking the exciting playgrounds has big picture windows bathing the room in natural light. They are painted in an array of pastel colours and feature artwork that adds interest and beauty to the rooms. There are carpeted areas with cushions on the floor, books on shelves, building blocks and lots of equipment to encourage building, creativity, discovery – all within a safe and happy space.” Algar encouraged parents looking for a school for their children to recognise that the school needs to be an extension of the home.