Competition: MAHLE is calling all KZN Grade 7s who are passionate about engineering

PARENTS can help to develop critical communication and problem-solving skills in their children by engaging in fun maths and science-related projects at home. Play and practical exercises are proven to help children understand the theory they are taught at school.

Experts in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) recommend that learners be encouraged to engage in activities related to these subjects, after school hours, to keep them interested. Despite the number of students carrying on with maths and science until matric has been on the decline in recent years, based on year-on-year education department figures, the benefits of Stem-related studies cannot be overstated. The curriculum says sciences help to develop a myriad of skills, from classifying to communicating; measuring; designing and investigation; drawing and evaluating conclusions; formulating models; hypothesising; identifying and controlling variables; inferring; observing and comparing; interpreting; predicting; problem-solving and reflective skills.

The global automotive component manufacture company, MAHLE BEHR is challenging Grade 7 learners across KwaZulu-Natal to use those very skills and work together in teams to design, engineer and manufacture miniature F1 racing cars. Participating teams will race their designs against each other for a chance to win fantastic prizes, including R7 000 for the winning primary school, trophies, medals, gear, tech gear, stationery and more. Communications manager for MAHLE in South Africa, Jolene van Heerden said: “We are excited to be bringing the MAHLE F1 Schools challenge back to the province this year after a pause owing to Covid-19.

“The learners have so much fun planning, engineering, creating, and marketing their designs, and we’re excited to help learners to unlock those new skills this year.” Competition entries close on February 28. The final race event will take place in August at Hillcrest Primary School.