Dainfern College celebrates 25th Founders Day, Jesse Clegg makes guest appearance

At no time in the 25-year history of Dainfern College has their motto of ‘Celebrate’ been more appropriate than at the Founders’ Day Service held on Friday (25 March) to celebrate the school’s silver jubilee. Established in 1997 as the brainchild of Russell and Stella Upneck, Dainfern College has gone from strength to strength as a proudly independent, not-for-profit co-educational school in the heart of Fourways. The 2022 Founders’ Day service celebrated the true coming-of-age of this now well-established institution, with almost 1000 students, staff and special guests gathered under one roof for the first time since 2019.

The Chair of the school’s Board of Governors, Mrs Lucretia Khumalo, spoke with visible pride about the College’s many successes and urged the community to remain a flexible and learning school, open to discussion, ready for change and rising together to move forward as one into the next era. ‘The Good Things Guy’, Mr Brent Lindeque, was the guest speaker and stressed the need for positivity and perspective, encouraging everyone present to keep their cups filled with good things in order to continue to connect and give to others. The power of connection was a common theme in many of the addresses, from College Principal, Mr Matthew Davies, through to alumni representatives and student leaders. It was particularly evident in the enthusiastic reception given to staff receiving long-service awards for their years of commitment to the College. These awards recognised 10, 15 and 20 years of service as well as an incredible 25 years from Mr Stanley Makgwatela, a founding member of staff who received a standing ovation for his loyal contribution to the College since inception.

There were so many special moments throughout the service, but the musical performances literally stole the show, with choirs, bands and ensembles from across the College performing with polish and gusto. The highlight was the performance by all of the groups of ‘Our Day Has Come’, a song specially written for the occasion by Mr Andy Innes, a musician and songwriter who worked with the late Johnny Clegg for many years. The guest appearance of his son Jesse Clegg during this item was a pinnacle moment for students and staff alike, and the audience stood, clapped and cheered this special performance. Celebrating a pivotal moment in the history of any institution is an opportunity to savour and celebrate what has been achieved but also a time to look forward to new horizons and opportunities. There was no doubt after this special occasion that Dainfern College is a mature and established centre of educational excellence, well poised to continue its role in growing compassionate, courageous and confident young leaders. IOL