DBE allows 250 spectators at school indoor sports events

The Department of Basic Education has published an amendment to the school’s Covid-19 regulations. It allows 250 people to attend indoor sports events.

The regulations, published on April 22, make way for big sporting events to take place at schools.

This follows last month’s amendment which allowed for tournaments, extracurricular activities and physical education to resume, following months of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed on March 27 last year.

The previous amendment stated that all sport matches, which included contact and non-contact, sports may resume. Physical education, extracurricular activities and inter-school district, provincial and national; and sports tournaments may resume.

The new amendment states:

The number of persons, including participants, referees, adjudicators, technical officials, volunteer, medical team, media or broadcasting team, and stadium workers, permitted at a venue at any one time is limited to:

A maximum of 250 persons, for indoor venues. A maximum of 500 persons, for outdoor venues.

If the venue is too small to hold 250 people indoor or 500 people outdoors, observing a distance of at 1.5m from each other, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and physical distancing measures.

Other extracurricular activities allowed at schools include Spelling Bees, choir practice or rehearsals, choir competitions and interschool choir events.

The activities can take place on condition that a Covid-19 compliance officer is appointed for each venue.